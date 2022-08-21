Tenant kills landlord with hammer, takes selfie with body and flees

Accused arrested after a 250-km-long chase; killed victim following argument

The victim, Suresh, had rented out his flat to the accused only three days before the murder. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his landlord with a hammer, clicked a selfie with his body and escaped with the deceased’s belongings in north-west Delhi’s Mangolpuri, the police said on Saturday.

The accused, Pankaj Kumar Sahni, a resident of Samastipur in Bihar, was arrested in Mangolpuri Industrial area after a chase of around 250 km from Delhi to Rohtak in Haryana and back, said a senior police officer.

The victim, Suresh, first met Sahni on August 6 and brought him home when the latter told him that he was a jobless orphan looking for shelter. Suresh’s son Jagdish told The Hindu that the family allowed Sahni to stay as a tenant on the second floor of their four-storey house.

Suresh worked as an auto driver and stayed on the first floor, while Jagdish and his family stayed on the ground floor. Suresh’s wife Anita Devi, 50, said her husband was an innocent man and liked to help everyone. “We weren’t suspicious of Sahni’s iintention. He would apologise every time he had an argument,” she said.

Drinking problem

According to Jagdish, Sahni started working as a labourer at a nearby site and returned home in an inebriated state on August 7. “My father scolded him but later accepted Sahni’s apology,” Jagdish said.

Again, on the evening of August 9, Sahni came back drunk and an argument ensued between him and Suresh. The matter was later resolved when Sahni apologised to both Suresh and Jagdish, said a police officer.

The same night, Sahni brought food for Suresh, which the latter consumed and fell unconscious, said the officer, adding that Sahni struck the victim’s head with a hammer and killed him.

Jagdish’s sons who would often sit with their grandfather didn’t meet Suresh that night because the family assumed he had already slept. “There was no noise coming from his room,” Jagdish said.

“The next morning around 6.30, Sahni called me,” Jagdish said. He informed Jagdish that he had left their house around 11 p.m. because Suresh used indecent words and filthy language against him.

“Sahni threatened me and said I should check what had happened to my father,” said Jagdish.

“My wife and I rushed to the first floor and found our father’s body in a pool of blood. He had a head injury and his face was disfigured,” he said.

The police received a PCR call at 6.41 a.m. regarding the murder and reached the spot.

The police tried to trace the accused’s location but it kept changing. Sahni travelled in a metro train; took a train from New Delhi railway station and reached Rohtak. Later, he returned to Delhi and was nabbed from the Mangolpuri Industrial area on August 11, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said.

Sahni allegedly admitted that he had a drinking problem and his wife had also left him because of it. He had come to Mangolpuri in search of work and Suresh had helped him find a job and also given him shelter at his house, Saihni told the police.

He said he was bearing a grudge against Suresh because he had abused him, the police said.

Sahni disclosed that he also took a selfie with the body and recorded a video on his phone, the police said. He searched the body and stole his landlord’s mobile phone, documents and cash and escaped from the spot, the police said. The hammer used in the murder, Suresh’s mobile phone and other belongings have been recovered, they added.