Ten years on, accused in Chandni Chowk businessman’s murder arrested

February 20, 2024 03:05 am | Updated 03:06 am IST - New Delhi

The last of the three accused wanted for the decade-old murder of a businessman in Chandni Chowk was arrested from a factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, Delhi Police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amit Goel said the accused, Devender Kumar, had been absconding for the last 10 years and was caught at a private company in Ghaziabad’s Pandav Nagar, where he was employed since 2016 under the name ‘Sunil Kumar’.

On November 11, 2014, the body of an established textile businessman who owned Girraj Textile and Arun Sari Centre was found at Chhipiwara House near Jama Masjid. The police investigation revealed that the man had been strangulated by his driver and his associates, who also fled with his money.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a case was filed at the Jama Masjid police station, two accused, Rajbir and Sarvesh, were arrested. Devender, the third accused and Sarvesh’s brother, managed to evade the police and was declared a proclaimed offender on April 25, 2015, with a reward of ₹50,000.

According to an officer, the police had been tracking Devender for the last few months in parts of U.P. following various inputs.

A team eventually raided the factory in Ghaziabad and caught Devender, he added.

The DCP said that during interrogation, the accused admitted to his involvement in the murder. “He managed to hide by staying at relatives’ and friends’ houses in U.P., and continuously kept changing his location after the murder. When he was declared an absconder, he cut all ties with family and friends,” Mr. Goel added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT