Ten structures demolished at Kant Enclave amid protests

FARIDABAD

02 April 2019 01:41 IST

Residents call it ‘Black Day’, raise slogans against authorities; drive to continue today

“It is a Black Day”, this is how Vishisht Seva Medal awardee Brigadier (retd.) M.B. Anand described the demolition of houses at Kant Enclave in Sector 40 here on Monday. The 400-acre township houses bungalows of retired Army officers, former bureaucrats, senior advocates and entrepreneurs.

Mr. Anand, along with several other residents, had gathered at the entrance of the township wearing black bands and carrying black flags and banners to protest against the demolition drive.

Total 14 structures

Of the total 14 structures to be pulled down, ten were razed, including two houses belonging to former Chief Justice of India A.M. Ahmadi, and two were partially demolished during the day-long drive by four squads comprising the Department of Town and Country Planning, Municipal Corporation of Faridabad and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Badkhal). The two partially demolished structure include a film studio belonging to the developer.

The drive was carried out in adherence to the Supreme Court order in September last year saying that the houses were built illegally in the protected forests of the Aravalis and the developers had caused irreversible ecological damage to the ancient hills.

The residents, most of them senior citizens, said they were left “stunned” by what had happened and questioned as to why they were being singled out for the demolition.

“As per the Supreme Court order, all construction, which includes a private university, a police station, a fire station and some HUDA sectors in Faridabad, have been constructed in violation of the Punjab Land Preservation Act, 1900. Then why single out Kant Enclave for the demolition? We are not saying that those structures be also demolished, but everyone should be treated at par,” said Rahul Juneja, a garments exporters, who had bought a plot in the township in 1994.

He said that he had come to express solidarity with those whose houses were being demolished.

IIT-Mumbai Professor (retd.) Bharat Seth sought to know what was the fault of the residents.

“We bought the land legally, got it registered, had the building plans approved by the authorities concerned before constructing the houses. We are paying all taxes, water and power tariff. This sector is part of the Master Plan-2031. What wrong have we done,” asked Mr. Seth. The residents argued that it would be the first such instance in the country when the houses in a legally approved colony were demolished.

‘No proper hearing’

Some of them rued that they did not get proper hearing in the court and were not satisfied with the order.

As many as 31 residents have given an undertaking in the court to vacate their houses by July 31 and these will be taken up for demolition after the deadline.

Bibhuti Bhushan, 76, an IIT-Kharagpur graduate, said that he had invested his life’s savings in building his house and there could not be anything like “valuation” for him for his home.

Mr. Bhushan is among those who have given the affidavits, but he said that even July 31 was not far off.

He fears the same fate as his fellow residents met on Monday. The residents could be seen hugging and consoling each other as the demolition squads went ahead with the drive pulling down the structures.

The drive will continue on Tuesday as well.