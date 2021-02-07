Ten metro stations shut; services resume after 5 hours

NEW DELHI

07 February 2021 00:13 IST

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday closed the gates of 10 metro stations across the network in view of the chakka jam called by the protesting farmers.

The gates remained closed for over five hours and normal services were restored around 4 p.m., according to DMRC officials.

Entry and exit gates of Mandi House, ITO and Delhi Gate stations on the Violet Line were the first to get closed around 10.30 a.m.

This was followed by closure of entry and exit gates of the Vishwavidyala metro station, which is on the Yellow Line.

Following advisories from the Delhi police, the DMRC subsequently closed the gates of Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Janpath and Central Secretariat metro stations, on the Violet Line.

However, interchange facilities were available during this period, according to metro officials.

The last two stations where the entry and exit gates were shut by the DMRC were Khan Market and Nehru Place metro stations which are also on the Violet Line.