Ten metro stations shut; services resume after 5 hours

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday closed the gates of 10 metro stations across the network in view of the chakka jam called by the protesting farmers.
The gates remained closed for over five hours and normal services were restored around 4 p.m., according to DMRC officials.
Entry and exit gates of Mandi House, ITO and Delhi Gate stations on the Violet Line were the first to get closed around 10.30 a.m.
This was followed by closure of entry and exit gates of the Vishwavidyala metro station, which is on the Yellow Line.
Following advisories from the Delhi police, the DMRC subsequently closed the gates of Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Janpath and Central Secretariat metro stations, on the Violet Line.
However, interchange facilities were available during this period, according to metro officials.
The last two stations where the entry and exit gates were shut by the DMRC were Khan Market and Nehru Place metro stations which are also on the Violet Line.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath