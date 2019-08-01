Ten foreign nationals arrested for duping people online

Ten foreign nationals were arrested for allegedly cheating people by befriending them online, the police said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said that the accused have been identified as Philip (27), Augustime (26), Franklin (26), Simon Chukuwnemeka (28), Simon (26), Chinoo (26), Denial (28), Emmaunel (26), Fidelis and Nnekwe, all from different countries in Africa. They were found to be living illegally in India.

Chatting apps

The police said that the accused targeted people aged between 30 and 50 through online chatting apps and were running a call centre in Mohan Garden. They would befriend people by sharing fake photos of a good-looking person.

The accused chatted with them and after a while asked them to send money as custom charge on the pretext of sending “precious gifts”, the police said.

In another modus operandi which led the police to the accused, a sales executive of a tour and travel company said he received messages from a foreign number regarding some query and the sender introduced herself as Anita Owen. She sought details of travelling in India and told that she would further contact him after getting her tickets, Mr. Alphonse said.

On April 2, he again received a message from the woman who said she had reached Mumbai and would be taking a flight to Delhi. After an hour, he received a call from an Indian mobile number. The caller informed him that his guest Anita Owen had foreign currency above the authorised limit, the officer said. The executive was asked to pay as the woman did not have Indian currency and told that the woman would not be allowed to board the Delhi flight. He transferred ₹45,500 in the account provided to him. Thereafter, he was unable to contact the woman as well as the caller from the airport, the police said.