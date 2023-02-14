ADVERTISEMENT

Ten Delhi-bound trains running late due to low visibility: Railways

February 14, 2023 08:43 am | Updated 08:43 am IST - New Delhi

"Ten long distance passenger trains coming to New Delhi from all over India are running late due to dense fog and poor visibility," the Railways said on Tuesday

Representational image of a long-distance passenger train | Photo Credit: V. Raju

As many as ten passenger trains operating from different parts of the country to the national capital are running late due to dense fog and poor visibility conditions today.

While Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express is running late by an hour, Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express is running late by one hour and fifteen minutes.

Meanwhile, Barauni- New Delhi Clone Special, Hyderbad-New Delhi Telangana Express and Ayodhya Cantt-Delhi Express are running behind schedule by one and a half hours each.

Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express and Rajgir-New Delhi Sharmjeevi Express are also late by one hour and forty-five minutes each.

On the other hand, Kochuveli-Amritsar Express is late by two hours and Hyderabad- Hazrat Nizamuddin Dakshin Express is running late by two hours and thirty minutes. Raxaul-Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express is late by three hours and thirty minutes.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

