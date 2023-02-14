HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ten Delhi-bound trains running late due to low visibility: Railways

"Ten long distance passenger trains coming to New Delhi from all over India are running late due to dense fog and poor visibility," the Railways said on Tuesday

February 14, 2023 08:43 am | Updated 08:43 am IST - New Delhi

ANI
Representational image of a long-distance passenger train

Representational image of a long-distance passenger train | Photo Credit: V. Raju

As many as ten passenger trains operating from different parts of the country to the national capital are running late due to dense fog and poor visibility conditions today.

"Ten long distance passenger trains coming to New Delhi from all over India are running late due to dense fog and poor visibility," the Railways said on Tuesday.

While Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express is running late by an hour, Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express is running late by one hour and fifteen minutes.

Meanwhile, Barauni- New Delhi Clone Special, Hyderbad-New Delhi Telangana Express and Ayodhya Cantt-Delhi Express are running behind schedule by one and a half hours each.

Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express and Rajgir-New Delhi Sharmjeevi Express are also late by one hour and forty-five minutes each.

On the other hand, Kochuveli-Amritsar Express is late by two hours and Hyderabad- Hazrat Nizamuddin Dakshin Express is running late by two hours and thirty minutes. Raxaul-Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express is late by three hours and thirty minutes.

Related Topics

indian railways / railway

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.