Ten arrested for manhandling officer during scuffle

The argument broke out over the opening of a wine shop in the area

The argument broke out over the opening of a wine shop in the area

A beat officer sustained injuries while trying to intervene in a scuffle that broke out between women protesters and the female staff at a wine shop in south Delhi’s Tigri. Ten persons have been arrested in the case, the Delhi police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Thursday night over the opening of the wine shop in the area. The police arrested the ten offenders on Friday.

DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said the police received a complaint around 8.30 a.m. regarding a quarrel at a wine shop. On reaching the location, the police were informed that a few women were protesting against the shop’s opening.

A heated argument began between the protesters and the female staff deployed at the shop. When the police tried to intervene to pacify the protesters, both the parties became aggressive and manhandled the beat staff and tore his uniform, the DCP said. The situation was later brought under control and the injured officer was taken to AIIMS for medical examination.

The police said a case under Sections 146, 149, 186, 332, 353, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the ten offenders. “The situation in the area is now under control and sufficient staff has been deployed there to prevent any further unwanted incident,” DCP said.