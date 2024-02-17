GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Temporary structure collapses at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, 11 rescued

A Delhi Fire Services official said a call was received about the temporary structure collapsing at the stadium

February 17, 2024 12:41 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Police at the site after a pandal installed near Gate No. 2 of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium collapsed, in New Delhi.

Police at the site after a pandal installed near Gate No. 2 of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium collapsed, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

At least 11 people trapped under the debris of a collapsed temporary structure at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in south Delhi were rescued on February 17, officials said.

The incident occurred at 11 a.m., police said.

A Delhi Fire Services official said a call was received about the pandal (temporary structure) collapsing at the stadium. Initially, two people were rescued from under the debris. Later, nine more people were brought out.

A police officer said most of the injured are workers.

“The pandal was being erected for a wedding function near Gate No. 2. The injured have been taken to AIIMS trauma centre for treatment,” the officer said, and added no casualties have been reported so far.

Personnel from the police and the fire department, and ambulances are on the spot, the officer added.

