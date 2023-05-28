Temporary jail to be set up amid call for mahapanchayat in wrestlers’ support

May 28, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - New Delhi

A day ahead of the inauguration of the new Parliament building, the police on Saturday said they have received permission from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to create a temporary jail in Old Bawana near the city border.

The police added that the move comes amid the call by khap panchayats to hold a mahila mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar in support of protesting wrestlers who have been demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

According to an order issued by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Rajeev Kumar Ambasta, a lot of VIPs, MPs, MLAs and high dignitaries are expected to attend the inauguration of the new Parliament House.

“It is also learnt that khap panchayats of various states supporting wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar have announced a call for mahila mahapanchayat on Sunday, due to which there is an apprehension a lot of people from Haryana border may try to enter in the jurisdiction of New Delhi and create law and order situation. They may try to enter from Singhu border and further proceed for New Delhi district via GT Karnal road,” the order read.

In this regard, adequate arrangements are required to be made in the area, hence the police has decided to create a temporary jail in Outer North district, it added.

The police will create a temporary jail in the MC Primary Girls School, Kanjawala Chowk in Old Bawana on Sunday so that law and order can be maintained, the Additional DCP said.

Areas bordering Delhi have been cordoned off, with stone barricades to prevent farmers and women from entering the New Delhi district for the mahila mahapanchayat.