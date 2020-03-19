Temporary hike in price of platform ticket

NEW DELHI

19 March 2020 01:19 IST

Northern Railway has temporarily increased the price of platform tickets from ₹10 to ₹50 in an attempt to regulate crowds at stations, keeping in mind the COVID-19 outbreak. Similar step has been taken by other railway zones.

On Tuesday, Northern Railway had announced temporary cancellation of five trains, including Delhi Bhatinda Shatabdi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Nizammudin Rajdhani and Ambala Cantt-Shri Ganganagar intercity express.

