Temple row: SC questions maintainability of petition

The Supreme Court on Friday questioned the maintainability of a plea seeking permission for re-construction of Guru Ravidas Temple in Tughlaqabad forest area here that was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority on the apex court’s direction.

A Bench of Justices R. Banumathi and A.S. Bopanna questioned as to how the court could entertain a petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution seeking permission to construct a temple demolished on the orders of the apex court.

‘Right to worship’

The petition was filed by two former Members of Parliament, Ashok Tanwar and Pradeep Jain Aditya. The petitioners have sought enforcement of their right to worship, which, they alleged, “is being denied to them due to demolition” of the temple and ‘Samadhi’ in Tughlaqabad.