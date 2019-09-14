Temple row: SC questions maintainability of petition

The Supreme Court on Friday questioned the maintainability of a plea seeking permission for re-construction of Guru Ravidas Temple in Tughlaqabad forest area here that was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority on the apex court’s direction.
A Bench of Justices R. Banumathi and A.S. Bopanna questioned as to how the court could entertain a petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution seeking permission to construct a temple demolished on the orders of the apex court.
‘Right to worship’
The petition was filed by two former Members of Parliament, Ashok Tanwar and Pradeep Jain Aditya. The petitioners have sought enforcement of their right to worship, which, they alleged, “is being denied to them due to demolition” of the temple and ‘Samadhi’ in Tughlaqabad.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor