Temple, mazar in north-east Delhi razed, AAP cries foul

July 03, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - NEW DELHI

A temple and a mazar (sacred tomb-shrine) were demolished by the Public Works Department (PWD) amid heavy police and paramilitary presence in north-east Delhi on Sunday.

North-east Delhi was wracked by communal violence in February 2020, which lasted around four days and led to the deaths of 53 people.

The two structures were removed, as part of the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway widening exercise, after consultations with the residents and religious leaders, said a senior police officer.

“Everything happened very peacefully,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey said, adding that no protests were held and the area remained peaceful throughout the day.

Following the demolitions — of a Hanuman temple at Bhajanpura Chowk and Syed Chand Mazar in Dayalpur — PWD Minister Atishi lashed out at Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena.

In a tweet directed at the L-G, Ms. Atishi said, “I had written to you a few days back requesting you to take back your decision to demolish temples and other religious places in Delhi. But today, again, on your orders, a temple has been demolished in Bhajanpura.”

She added, “I request you again that temples and other religious places should not be demolished in Delhi. People’s faith is attached to them.”

However, a Raj Niwas official dismissed the allegations, saying the demolitions were ordered by the Delhi government.

‘Raj Niwas has no role’

The official said the approval for the demolitions was given by the PWD and the Religious Committee, which are Delhi government departments, adding that Raj Niwas had no role to play in the matter.

The Religious Committee, which comes under the Delhi government’s Home Department, is responsible for recommending the removal of religious structures.

A Raj Niwas official said the Delhi government is the deciding authority in such matters, although the relevant files are sent to the L-G for approval.

Last month, a war of words broke out between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP over the removal of a grille from a temple during an anti-encroachment drive in east Delhi. AAP had charged the BJP with being “anti-Hindu”.

