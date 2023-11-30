HamberMenu
Temple idols vandalised near Noida; police start probe

A police officer said a case has been lodged at the local Bisrakh police station and efforts are under way to arrest the accused.

November 30, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - Noida

PTI

Some idols of a temple, near Noida, were found vandalised on November 30 with police suspecting the involvement of some drunk miscreants in the incident. Officials said they have launched an investigation into the matter.

"The information of vandalism in the temple in Reechpaal Gadhi village was received by the local police. New idols were installed there by following all rituals," Additional DCP (Central Noida) Hridesh Katheria said.

"During the initial probe, the police have found some empty liquor bottles near the temple, suggesting that some drunk miscreants may have engaged in the act of vandalism," he said.

The officer said a case has been lodged at the local Bisrakh police station and efforts are under way to arrest the accused.

