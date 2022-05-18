Temperatures to rise again in Delhi

May 18, 2022 20:15 IST

Fresh western disturbance likely to bring relief in weekend

Temperatures are expected to rise again in the Capital as a fresh spell of heatwave conditions are likely over Northwest and Central India from May 19, the IMD said in its bulletin on Wednesday.

The heatwave, however, is expected to be short-lived as the temperatures which are likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius will be brought down as a fresh western disturbance is forecast between May 21 and May 22.

On Wednesday the Capital recorded a maximum temperature of 40.6 degrees Celsius which was normal for the season. The minimum temperature recorded was 29.6 degrees Celsius which was three degrees warmer than normal.

The maximum temperature in some parts of the city crossed the 49 degree mark on Sunday, making it the hottest day of the season so far. Cloud cover brought some relief on Monday, keeping the temperatures in check.

The forecast for Thursday reads mainly clear sky. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be between 42 and 29 degrees Celsius respectively.