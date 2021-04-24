Temperature likely to stay in check: Met

NEW DELHI

24 April 2021 00:32 IST

Overcast skies with light showers during the day in several part of the Capital brought relief from rising temperatures on Friday. The maximum temperature settled at 33.6 degrees Celsius, which was four degrees below normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature settled at 22 degrees Celsius, which was one degree below normal for the season.

The Met department said the Capital received 0.6 mm of rainfall and although the temperatures are likely to stay in check, mainly clear sky is forecast for the weekend. “The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively,” the bulletin issued by the Met department said. The temperatures are likely to rise steadily thereafter reaching a maximum of 39 degrees Celsius by April 27.

Advertising

Advertising