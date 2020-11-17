Temperature likely to fall to single digits

NEW DELHI

The western disturbance that helped blow away pollutants a day after Deepavali did not bring any further rain to the Capital on Monday but managed to bring down the day temperature and raise the minimum temperature that has been below normal for several days.

Due to an overcast sky, the maximum temperature in the city was 25.8°C, two degrees below normal. The minimum temperature settled at 16°C, two notches above normal. On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were 29.1 and 11.4 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature this year has been below normal due to a lack of cloud cover, the Meteorological Department has said.

However, relief from the cold night temperature, a weather official said is only temporary as the minimum temperature is expected to fall to single digits by November 19 as withdrawal of the western disturbance is likely to cause a change in wind direction, which will bring cold winds from the hills which have received fresh snowfall.

Clear sky, shallow fog is forecast for Tuesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 27 and 13 degrees Celsius respectively.