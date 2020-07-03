Delhi

Telemedicine hub launched in Daryaganj

Counsellors will check on the real time status of patients

A district surveillance and telemedicine hub was launched at the office of the District Magistrate of the central district at Daryaganj on Friday.

“The district has been one of the most highly affected in the country by COVID-19,” a statement from the DM’s office read. Among facilities available at the hub, counsellors will check on the real time status of patients, would be available for any kind of COVID-19 related assistance such as medical help, sanitisation, removal of biomedical waste, provision of essential commodities and others.

Counsellors at the centre will also be engaged in contact-tracing, besides a team of doctors heading the hub, the statement read.

Additionally, a portal has been launched, where patients could flag their grievances, get help, and will provide daily analytics regarding containment zones, subdivision-wise, hospital-wise and other possible parameters.

