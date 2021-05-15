Tele consultation for NDMC workers

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday launched a programme to provide tele consultation to its employees and their family members who are infected with COVID and are under home isolation. The NDMC created a team of doctors under NDMC Employees Telecommunication Relief and Assistance (NETRA).
