Telangana politician lands in EOW net for duping Delhi firm of ₹6.57 crore

July 04, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - New Delhi

The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has arrested a Telangana businessman-cum-politician for allegedly duping a city-based company of around ₹6.57 crore and using the money to fund his election campaign, officers said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Sidhartha Reddy, 48, a resident of Hyderabad’s Begumpet and proprietor of a company named Sidhartha Impex. He was arrested from Hyderabad on July 1.

According to the police, the accused was booked based on a complaint from a company in Nehru Place. The company alleged that Mr. Reddy had represented himself as a seller of iron ore and signed a contract in 2011 and received a payment of ₹6.57 crore for supplying iron ore to the complainant’s client in China.

Mr. Reddy did not supply the material and instead caused the company a loss of more than ₹9 crore apart from the duped money, a senior police officer said.

Another officer said that the director of the company, Care Pro Bioscience Pet Ltd, had filed a complained at Kalkaji police station in 2013. The case was transferred to the EOW in 2019, he added.

The officer said that Mr. Reddy had been absconding ever since the case was filed and had been declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court in November 2021, with a reward of ₹50,000 on his arrest.

“A team was deputed to gather information about Mr. Reddy and after sustained efforts and surveillance, the police team was able to gather information about his whereabouts, which was further developed with technical surveillance,” the officer said.

“The team kept watch for many days in Hyderabad’s Leela Nagar and finally caught him from Hyderabad,” he added.

The officer said that Mr. Reddy had contested the Telangana Assembly election in 2014 from Yellareddy constituency on a YSRCP ticket and had lost.