Telangana man found dead in hotel room in Delhi

A 42-year-old man from Telangana was found dead in a hotel room on Thursday morning in south-west Delhi’s Mahipalpur, the police said.

DCP (South West) Manoj C. said the police received a complaint from Jagdish, the hotel manager, that a man who had been staying in one of their hotel rooms for a week was found unconscious.

According to police, on reaching the spot, they found the man’s body lying near the bathroom’s entrance in the room. The police recovered some empty bottles of liquor from the room.

The body was sent to Safdarjung mortuary for postmortem, the DCP said, adding that the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

The police said the deceased, identified as Subramanian Rajesh, came to Delhi from Shivampalli in Telangana for some personal work. He checked into the hotel on May 19.

The DCP said the victim’s family has not yet suspected the incident as a case of murder, adding that the deceased was separated from his wife for past five years.