Tejaswini initiative helps build confidence, create safety awareness among women: police

New Delhi

11 October 2021 02:07 IST

The presence of women constables and their identifying the needy and distressed people works as a catalyst for building confidence and courage among women and making them more aware of their own safety in the current times, the Delhi Police said on Sunday, while elaborating on Tejaswini, a women-centric safety initiative of north-west district.

DCP (north-west) Usha Rangnani said three months after the implementation of the project, the tasks and assignments carried out by these women beat staff resulted in significant growth in terms of its reach and scope of work. “These women beat constables work in tandem with various NGOs, schools, colleges and other agencies to get insights and spread legal and social awareness of various issues concerning women and children,” the DCP said.

The Tejaswini initiative was implemented on July 10 when 46 women beat constables were deployed in crime-infested and sensitive areas of various police stations, including JJ clusters of Jahangirpuri, Shakarpur and Pitampura residential areas. “The initiative aimed to reach out to women belonging to all strata of society and female senior citizens and also to safeguard the rights and dignity of women and children in North-west district, thus creating such a conducive atmosphere where they feel at home while interacting with these women constables and share their issues and concerns,” Ms. Rangnani said.

The police said that not only do these women beat constables perform their regular duties along with their male counterparts, they also regularly do intensive and visible patrolling on ERVs, QRTs, motorcycle and scooters, and ensure safety and security of women.