Tehelka’s Tarun Tejpal to publish apology over defamatory article against Army officer

January 13, 2024 07:26 am | Updated 07:26 am IST - New Delhi

Journalist Tarun Tejpal on Friday informed the Delhi High Court that he will publish an apology in a national daily stating that an Indian Army officer, against whom he had levelled allegations of corruption in defence procurement, had not accepted any money.

The High Court took on record the undertaking made by Mr. Tejpal, the proprietor of Tehelka.com, and its reporter Aniruddha Bahal and listed the case for further hearing in April.

The High Courwas hearing an appeal filed by Mr. Tejpal and Mr. Bahal challenging a earlier order of the high court awarding a compensation of ₹2 crore to Major General M.S. Ahluwalia for the loss of reputation suffered by him on account of a 2001 news report alleging his involvement in corruption in defence procurement.

The counsel for the duo said that they will deposit ₹10 lakh each with the court. The counsel claimed they do not have the means to pay a huge amount of ₹2 crore to Mr Ahluwalia.

The counsel for Mr Ahluwalia contended that the appeal was not maintainable. He said the officer lived with stigma for nearly 22 years and a mere apology is not enough.

The counsel said Mr Tejpal and Mr Bahal must deposit a “substantial” amount.

The High Court said in a defamation matter like the present one, an apology is a major relief and that it will consider the aspect of quantum of damages when it hears the appeal. It also stayed the proceedings in the petition Mr Ahluwalia has filed seeking execution of the order passed in his favour.

On July 21, 2023, the high court had directed that ₹2 crore shall be paid by Tehelka.Com, its owner M/s Buffalo Communications, Mr Tejpal, and reporters Bahal and Mathew Samuel.

The high court had then observed that an apology after 23 years of publication was “not only inadequate but is meaningless”. It stressed that, “there cannot be any more blatant case of causing serious harm and injury to the reputation of an honest Army Officer”.

On March 13, 2001, the news portal had carried a story alleging corruption in defence deals relating to import of new defence equipment.

Mr. Ahluwalia claimed he was defamed in the story “Operation West End” as it was wrongly reported that he had accepted a bribe.

He stated that the consequence of the reporting was that a Court of Inquiry was initiated against him, and although no misconduct was proved against him, he was awarded “serious displeasure”, a sort of censure, for his alleged conduct.

