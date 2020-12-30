Teen’s portraits of Karl Marx, Guru Gobind Singh win hearts at border

Class X student, a record holder for his artworks, shows solidarity with protesters

Adie Priya, a 16-year-old artist who has his name registered in India Book of Records 2019, has found his own way to express solidarity with the protesting farmers.

Standing in the middle of his giant portraits of Guru Gobind Singh, Karl Marx, and Nelson Mandela among others, Mr. Priya from Faridabad displayed his artworks with a placard that read: I support farmers.

“I am here to support the protesting farmers. My father was a farmer earlier but later got a private job but we still own land. Also, if not for farmers, we wouldn’t be able to eat,” he said.

Priya, who put up the exhibition on Tuesday morning, said he had started making portraits at the age of 13 and his first series was on Gods.

“The next series was on those who made a contribution to the world, including Karl Marx, Martin Luther King, and others,” he said, adding that the potrait of Guru Gobind Singh took him two months to make. “Older people can contribute in many ways. For me, my art is the only way I can support the protesters,” he said. Priya is a Class X student of a private school. He is studying for his pre-boards scheduled in January. “I wanted to come earlier but could not due to my studies and my father’s work,” he said.

Overwhelming response

The response for his art at the protest has been overwhelming, he said. A visitor asked him: “Why is Guru Gobind Singh’s facial expression angry?” To this, he responded: “I had made and this is how it turned out. I thought Guru Gobind Singh is angry at the situation.”

Priya has put on display his certificates from India Book of Records 2019 and participation certificate from World Art Dubai. “We are very proud of him. He spends nights working on his portraits,” said his mother, Sarita.