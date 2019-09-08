Teens jump into canal, boy found dead

An 18-year-old boy died after he and his 16-year-old girlfriend allegedly jumped into Agra Canal in Jaitpur on Friday as their families were against their relationship, the police said.

An officer said a PCR call was received at 7.30 p.m. stating that a boy and a girl have jumped into the canal near Lohiya Pul. “A search operation was conducted during which the girl was rescued but the boy could not be found,” he said. On Saturday, as the search operation continued, the boy’s body was found in the canal.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivni, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.