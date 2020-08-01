Delhi

Teens held for stealing scooty for joyrides

Three minors have been apprehended for allegedly stealing scooty for joyrides, the police said on Friday. The accused had abandoned the vehicle once it ran out of petrol, they added.

DCP (South) Atul Thakur said that on Thursday, officials were patrolling in Ambedkar Nagar when they saw three boys on a scooty without helmet coming from Madangir. The boys started to flee as they saw police. But the police intercepted them.

“When asked about documents of the scooty, they tried to mislead the police. When the verification was conducted, the two-wheeler was found to be stolen,” Mr. Thakur said. They were then apprehended.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly told the police that they are from Tamil Nadu and stole the vehicles for joyride. They left the scooty when the petrol tank got empty.

