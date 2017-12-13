Teen’s father asks Sushma for help

The father of a 15-year-old footballer from Delhi who drowned at the Glenelg Beach in Australia has requested External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to help bring back his daughter’s body.

The schoolgirl, Nitisha Negi, had gone to take part in the unrecognised Pacific School Games in Australia.

“I request the External Affairs Minister to help us bring back our daughter’s body. We are also in touch with a senior official of her office,” said Nitisha’s father, Puran Singh Negi.

Nitisha was one of the five Indian footballers who were swept away by a wave on Sunday when they ventured into the sea after the completion of the games. Four of the girls were rescued by lifesavers while Nitisha was found dead near a rocky breakwater.