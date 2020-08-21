Teenager, woman raped; 23-yr-old accused arrested

NEW DELHI

21 August 2020 02:50 IST

One of the accused has been arrested, say police

Two women, including a minor, were allegedly raped by two men in south-east Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur on Wednesday, the police said.

They confirmed that a 23-year-old Faridabad resident has been arrested in connection with the case. A senior officer said the two friends, aged 17 and 21, left their residence in Pul Prahladpur on Tuesday to go to the market where they met two persons known to them. The four decided to spend time together and went to a hotel where they were not allowed a room. After this, they went to the rented accommodation of one of the boys.

The men then got the victims drunk and committed the crimes. In the early hours of Wednesday, the woman managed to leave the room and returned to her house and narrated the ordeal to her parents. The minor’s parents were then informed about the incident following which they went to the rented room in Jaitpur. They rescued their daughter and informed the police. The victims were then taken for medical examination. The police said beer bottles have been recovered from the room. Based on the complaint, a case on charges of rape has been registered against the men. A manhunt has been launched to nab the other accused.

