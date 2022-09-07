Teenager son held for killing father in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

A teenager was apprehended for beating his father to death with a rolling pin after he found him abusing his mother. An altercation took place between them while the victim was in an inebriated condition in north Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla, the police said on Tuesday.

According to a senior police officer, the incident happened on August 22 when the victim, a Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) employee, had come home in an inebriated condition and began abusing his wife.

Accused retaliated

When the son intervened, the victim, Bansi Lal, 42, kicked him after which the teenager hit the wall and sustained an injury on the head. He retaliated and beat his father with a wooden rolling pin, causing multiple injuries to him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. He was hit around 20 times.

Lal was later taken to the Northern Railway hospital in Paharganj where he was declared dead after 15 minutes, a senior police officer said, adding that the victim was an alcoholic.

Post-mortem report suggested that the body had 19 injuries, including multiple bruises and fractures in the ribs. The cause of death was a combined effect of intracerebral damage and haemorrhagic shock, the officer said.

The juvenile was apprehended on Sunday after a case was registered against him, the police said.