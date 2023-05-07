ADVERTISEMENT

Teenager shot dead in illegal Delhi hookah bar

May 07, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 17-year-old boy was shot dead while another was injured at an illegal hookah bar during a birthday party in south-east Delhi’s Govindpuri Extension area, the police said on Saturday.

The police received a PCR call at 3.15 p.m. about the incident. An officer said, the police found traces of blood and tissues on the floor. “After a local enquiry was conducted, it was revealed that a birthday party was going on where juveniles had gathered to celebrate a birthday party at the hookah bar,” DCP (South East) Rajesh Deo said.

The police said a scuffle ensued among the juveniles, following which one of them allegedly took out his pistol and shot at the victim.

The teenager suffered gunshot injuries in the head and was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre. He was later declared brought dead, the police said.

According to the DCP, one juvenile suspect has been identified and further investigation is under way to ascertain the sequence of events and the reason behind the murder.

