Teenager on joyride rams autorickshaw, kills driver

NEW DELHI

15 June 2021 23:13 IST

He was driving his father’s luxury car

An autorickshaw driver died after he was allegedly hit by a luxury car being driven by an 18-year-old boy in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar on Saturday morning, the police said on Tuesday.

The victim, Brindeshwar Mahto, used to reside in Trilokpuri with his family.

The Class XII accused, from Punjabi Bagh, has been arrested.

Advertising

Advertising

The victim’s brother, Chandeshwar Mahto, told the police that along with Brindeshwar, he had gone to Khyala with passengers in their respective autorickshaws at 6 a.m.

He said the accident happened when they were going towards Ramesh Nagar.

The accused, who was driving his father’s car, was coming from the wrong direction when he hit Brindeshwar’s autorickshaw.

The impact was such that the autorickshaw turned turtle. Chandeshwar, who was driving behind the victim’s auto, rushed to the spot and nabbed the boy. Brindeshwar was declared dead at a nearby hospital.

The accused was with his three other friends at that time. A case on charges of rash and negligent driving and causing death due to negligence has been registered and the accused has been arrested.