Teenager new to city gang-raped by two men

A 16-year-old girl from West Bengal, who had come to the city for work three months ago, was allegedly gang-raped by two men in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar on Monday, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been arrested, they said. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sameer Sharma said one of the accused has been identified as a labourer. Both of them are from Basai Darapur.

The police said they received a PCR call from ESI Hospital’s security supervisor at 3.30 a.m. on Tuesday stating that a teenager was standing near the hospital and appeared to be lost. On reaching the spot, the officers asked her a few questions. “She could not tell the place of the incident and also failed to give the address of her employer as she was new to the city. She was then counselled,” Mr. Sharma said.

Subsequently, the victim allegedly told the police that she had come to the city three months ago and started working as domestic help. “Her employer had asked her to bring some household items at 9 a.m. on Monday when the incident happened. After this, she decided to go to a park where the accused noticed her,” Mr. Sharma said.

At first, the men befriended her and took her to an isolated spot behind ESI Hospital on the pretext of providing her a job with accommodation. They then took turns to rape her, the police said.

Based on a complaint, a case on charges of gangrape and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered. With the help of CCTV footage and local enquiry, the accused were identified, the police added.