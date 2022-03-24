Teenager kills elderly after his dog barks at him

Police record statement of the victim’s wife

A 17-year-old boy allegedly killed an octogenarian after the latter’s dog barked at him in Dwarka, the police said on Thursday.

The police received a call on March 18 evening regarding a quarrel at a house in Najafgarh.

When the police reached the spot, they found no ongoing quarrel. However, they recorded the statement of the wife of the 85-year-old man victim. She claimed that her 17-year-old neighbour entered her house and hit her husband, Ashok, with a rod.

During investigation, the police found out that the victim’s dog had allegedly barked at the boy after which he entered the man’s house in a fit of rage and started beating the dog. However, when Ashok confronted him, the juvenile hit him with an iron rod, leaving him severely injured, the police said.

Released by JJB

The boy was eventually apprehended and released by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). On March 20, the police received information regarding the death of Ashok. The police have now again recorded the statement of the deceased’s wife and have filed an application to re-apprehend the juvenile.