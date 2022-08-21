Teenager found after going missing for eight months

He was upset with his brother and left home after an altercation over household chores

He was upset with his brother and left home after an altercation over household chores

Eight months after a 17-year-old teenager went missing from Outer Delhi’s Ranhola area, he was found on Friday from Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district after he made a PCO phone call, the police said on Saturday.

The victim had gone missing from his house in Mohan Garden since January 22. According to his family, he left the house without telling anybody about his whereabouts.

The family suspected that their child was kidnapped.

On January 26, an FIR was registered at police station in Ranhola under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC, the police said.

According to the police, the teenager was not in touch with anybody. “His phone remained switched off throughout the period of eight months,” the officer added. The police said they had tried tracing the location through the number.

“Our investigation took a U-turn after we received a tip-off in the first week of August that he is not in Delhi but in Uttar Pradesh,” an officer said. The Crime Branch officers started tracing the child through his family’s contacts.

“We shared his ID and photograph to all our secret informers in different areas of U.P., the officer said. We used Zonal Integrated Police Network (ZIPNET) to trace the child and did a door-to-door verification,” the officer added.

The officer explained that the Crime Branch has its own database for missing children and the FIRs registered. “We created a family tree, monitored mobile phones of all family members from different areas and established a connectivity,” officer said.

“This is a trend that we’ve noticed, when a child is kidnapped. They try to contact somebody from the family,” he said, adding that the 17-year-old child had made a PCO phone call to one of his family members from Badaun to Bulandshahr in the first week of August.

The police said he wanted to know how his family was doing. The secret informers were informed. “The call logs were traced and on the basis of local information, the boy was found on Friday,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vichitra Veer said.

The police said that the boy was found to be working as a labourer in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun for ₹7,000 to sustain himself throughout the period. He was staying alone.

An enquiry revealed that the teenager was upset with his brother and left home after an altercation over household chores. He revealed that his elder brother would scold him to finish the work but he would spend time with his friends. The family is facing a financial crunch and the victim’s father works as a farmer. He travelled to Badaun by bus and stayed there throughout the period, the police said.