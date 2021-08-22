Teenager falls into drain, dies

A 17-year-old boy died on Saturday after he fell into a drain in north-east Delhi’s Seelampur, the police said. The police said they received a PCR call at around 12.50 p.m. about the incident near Nag Devta Mandir in Seelampur.

On reaching the spot, the youth was rescued by fire tenders and divers. He was then shifted to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. The boy — Naveen from Nabi Karim — was a ragpicker and lost his balance while crossing the drain. Legal action will be taken, the police added.