Teenager attacked by stalker succumbs during treatment, accused in custody

NEW DELHI

14 July 2021 00:53 IST

Alleged perpetrator a DU graduate, he hit her with an axe

The 16-year-old girl who was attacked by her alleged stalker with an axe in south-west Delhi’s Moti Bagh died during treatment at Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday morning, the police said.

The accused, Pradeep alias Praveen, a resident of a jhuggi in Shastri Park, South Campus, has been arrested, said DCP (South) Ingit Pratap Singh. Pradeep completed his graduation from Delhi University this year.

Mr. Singh said the accused, who had been stalking the girl for some months, attacked her to get revenge after her father had slapped him. The accused was arrested from his sister’s house in Palwal in Haryana when he was about to flee to Mumbai.

Advertising

Advertising

He had bought the axe from R.K. Puram last month and attacked her with it on Monday. She sustained serious injuries near her eyebrow. A case lodged under Section 307 (attempt to murder) has been changed to 302 (Murder) of the IPC following her death.

“We will add further IPC sections of stalking and sections of Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act against the accused. The axe has been recovered and the incident has been captured on a CCTV camera,” said an officer.