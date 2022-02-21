Teenage girl gang-raped; body found in gunny bag in Outer Delhi

Police have arrested one of the accused from the outskirts of Sannoth village in Outer Delhi while search is on to nab the other

A 14-year-old girl’s decomposed body was found in a gunny bag after she was allegedly gang-raped and killed by two men in Outer Delhi’s Narela, the Delhi Police said on February 21.

Police have arrested one of the accused from the outskirts of Sannoth village in Outer Delhi while raids are being conducted in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh to nab the other accused.

According to DCP (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav, a kidnapping case was registered on February 15 on the statement of the girl’s father who claimed that his daughter had been kidnapped by unidentified persons. Thereafter, police began efforts to trace the woman.

Meanwhile, on February 19 at around 1 p.m. police received a call from a person called Rahul Rai from Sannoth village who claimed that a foul smell has been emanating from his shop and his employee, who is one of the absconding accused, is missing since the time he returned from Jhansi and opened his shop on February 19.

The DCP said that they searched the shop and found the partially decomposed body of the missing girl in a gunny bag which was kept under the heap of cow dung cakes. The woman’s body was shifted to a hospital’s mortuary.

After further probe, one of the accused was traced and arrested from the outskirts of Sannoth village on the intervening night of February 20 and 21, while he was trying to flee from Delhi to Mumbai.

His interrogation revealed that he, along with Rahul’s employee, had consumed liquor together on the evening of February 12 at Metro Vihar and had planned to call the victim at Rahul’s shop on the pretext of giving her work.

Thereafter, they called the girl and gangraped her, before strangling her with a piece of cloth. DCP Yadav said that raids are being conducted at all possible hideouts of the other accused.