Teen shot dead by guard on theft suspicion

Security guards can shoot to confront intruders or in self-defence but must aim below waist, say police

An 18-year-old boy, who was allegedly trying to steal an iron rod from a construction site, was shot dead by a security guard in east Delhi on Sunday, the police said.

The incident raises questions about gun regulations binding security agencies and their right to use extreme force.

The officers said they received information on July 10 at 9:51 p.m. from Hedgewar Hospital in Karkardooma regarding the admission of the victim, identified as Ashish, a Class IX dropout and a resident of NSA Colony in Vishwas Nagar.

Following this, a police team reached the spot and took the statement of an eyewitness, Kunal, who claimed that he along with his friend Ashish were trying to steal an iron rod from C.B.D. ground where the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System project is going on.

“The deputed security guard at the site fired at Ashish, after which he was brought to Hedgewar Hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the doctor concerned,” said DCP (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram.

Murder case

A case under IPC Section 302 pertaining to murder has been lodged at the Anand Vihar police station and the security guard has been arrested, said the police.

The DCP said that the deceased, whose mother is a homemaker and father a driver, was previously arrested in a narcotics case that was lodged at Farsh Bazaar police station this year.

The security guard has been identified as 48-year-old Rajendra, who was working with his security agency for the last eight months.

Officers said that Rajendra was carrying his own licensed single barrel rifle at the time of the incident and that his father is an ex-serviceman.

The police said that Kunal is still being interrogated and has not been arrested yet. Officers said a security guard could fire in self-defence or to confront intruders. But the guards have to aim at the legs and fire below the waist.

In this case, the deceased was shot twice — on his chin and on his chest, an officer said.

“The guard was trying to shoot the deceased below the waist but as the platform where Ashish was standing was quite high, the bullet ended up hitting him above the waist,” an officer said.

‘Carry own weapons’

The owners and managers of security agencies whom The Hindu spoke to, said that security guards carry their own licensed weapons and are told to not use their weapons unless “absolutely necessary”.

Arun Kumar, the owner of Angel Security Services, said, “Our job is to check whether the licence of the guards is authentic. The rules of using the weapons depend on the licensing authority and the establishment where the guard has been deployed”.

Vijay Salaria, the owner of TRIG security services, said that the guards deployed outside banks and ATMs are allowed to possess weapons and they are mostly ex-Army personnel.

“If an incident occurs where our security guard has deliberately or inadvertently fired at someone, it becomes the responsibility of the agency,” Mr. Salaria said.

Meanwhile, Ashish’s mother, Geeta, said her son was “innocent”.

“He used to do petty jobs. He would go to the construction site every day but I don’t know what he did there. But he definitely could not have been stealing,” she said.

Dashrath Ram, who has been working as a security guard in the city for over 20 years, said, “At the hospital, where I was posted till a few weeks ago, we were not even provided sticks, as the area was largely peaceful. But in places where there is a chance of confronting intruders, security guards carry guns, which they are expected to use if such a situation arises.”