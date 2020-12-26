Teen robs woman for refusing friendship

Accused held, accomplice on the run

A 19-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly robbing a woman of over ₹1 lakh and other expensive items in Pul Prahladpur here on December 22, the police said on Friday.

Faisal, who came in contact with the woman through a mobile app, had planned the crime with his friend Ansar, they said.

On the day of the crime, the accused forcibly entered her house at 1 p.m. and tied her up with dupatta and tried to strangulate her.

They then fled the spot with her laptop, mobile phone, gold chain and ₹1.25 lakh in cash.

DCP (South-East) R.P. Meena said during the probe, the two men were spotted on CCTV cameras installed near her house. The team succeeded in apprehending Faisal from Muzaffarnagar. A manhunt has been launched for Ansar.

“The accused told the police that he came in contact with the woman on an app — Friend search Tool Simulator-Direct Chat. He then got her number from the app and wanted to be her friend. Initially, she refused but later she started talking to him,” he said.

In January this year when he went to meet her, she refused to befriend him as he was “young”.

Keeps visiting her

After that, he visited her house a few times but she did not entertain him.

In July, she called him to her house where her husband and sons asked him not to “disturb” her anymore. At the time, he assured them that he would not keep any contact with her but had decided to take revenge, the DCP said.

The phone and ₹11,000 in cash have been recovered.