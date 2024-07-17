ADVERTISEMENT

Teen rescued from prostitution ring in Ajmeri Gate; 42-year-old trafficker held

Published - July 17, 2024 12:57 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi Police rescued a 14-year-old girl from a prostitution ring in Ajmeri Gate and arrested a 42-year-old woman for child sex trafficking, officials said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident came to light after an informant told the police that a minor had been forced into prostitution by one Anas, a resident of Okhla. “The victim is an orphan from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district who came to Delhi in search of a job,” a senior police officer said.

The minor was found in a brothel in Ajmeri Gate working under a 42-year-old woman, Anjali alias Meera. The victim was lured by Anas and sold to Anjali, the officer said.

The victim has been rehabilitated at a shelter and is being counselled by a non-profit organisation which was involved with the rescue operation. Police have filed an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Immoral Traffic Prevent act, and POCSO at the Kamla Market police station.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US