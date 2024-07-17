GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Teen rescued from prostitution ring in Ajmeri Gate; 42-year-old trafficker held

Published - July 17, 2024 12:57 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi Police rescued a 14-year-old girl from a prostitution ring in Ajmeri Gate and arrested a 42-year-old woman for child sex trafficking, officials said on Friday.

The incident came to light after an informant told the police that a minor had been forced into prostitution by one Anas, a resident of Okhla. “The victim is an orphan from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district who came to Delhi in search of a job,” a senior police officer said.

The minor was found in a brothel in Ajmeri Gate working under a 42-year-old woman, Anjali alias Meera. The victim was lured by Anas and sold to Anjali, the officer said.

The victim has been rehabilitated at a shelter and is being counselled by a non-profit organisation which was involved with the rescue operation. Police have filed an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Immoral Traffic Prevent act, and POCSO at the Kamla Market police station.

