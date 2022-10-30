Teen murdered by 2 juveniles for reacting to sister’s harassment

Police said the juveniles were apprehended for stabbing the 17-year-old to death in central Delhi’s Baljeet Nagar

Two juveniles were apprehended in central Delhi’s Patel Nagar for stabbing a 17-year-old boy multiple times to death, following an scuffle over one of them allegedly harassing the victim’s sister, police said on Saturday.

A senior police officer said Manoj Kumar Negi was killed on Friday night in front of his house in Patel Nagar’s Baljeet Nagar area, in retaliation for allegedly slapping one of the accused a few days ago who had harassed his sister.

DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said the police was informed of the incident around 9.22 pm on Friday. She said Manoj’s father Chandan Singh Negi took him to Sardar Patel Hospital, but he was declared brought dead. An FIR has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

“When he was being taken to the hospital, Manoj told his father that the two juveniles had made lewd comments and harassed his sister,” the DCP said, adding that investigation is ongoing and legal action will be taken if there are more people involved.

A purported CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media, which shows a scuffle between two persons and Manoj. They are seen attacking him outside his house and fleeing, following which Manoj gets up and tries to use his phone to call for help but collapses near a bike with a knife stuck in his back. Passersby are seen watching Manoj lying on the ground, but no one came to his rescue.

Mr. Negi said his son was attacked while returning home from computer tuition.

A police officer said no complaint of sexual harassment was filed by the girl or the family. Mr. Negi, who works at a printing shop, said the family did not intervene as they did not think it would become a big issue. “I can’t believe I lost my son outside my house, over a small issue,” he said.

Enrolled at an ITI, Manoj was studying courses related to computers and digital marketing. “He wanted to pursue B.Com and wanted to become a chartered accountant. All our dreams are shattered now,” Mr Negi lamented.