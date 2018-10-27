Teen kidnapped, killed by friend’s cousins

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped from Rohini’s Bawana, thrashed and strangulated to death in Haryana’s Sonipat on Wednesday for allegedly being “close” to a girl, the police said on Friday.

One of the girl’s cousins has been arrested in connection with the case, they said. Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ajit Kumar Singla said the other cousins are absconding.

The police received a call on Tuesday stating that the victim had gone in the accused’s car and had not returned.

Probe

During investigation, the police found a video on the arrested person’s phone, wherein the victim was seen talking to four men who were the girl’s cousins.

The victim was also seen bleeding inside the car and saying that he had been attacked by armed men. The video was allegedly shot by one of the accused.

The arrested person allegedly told the police that they were angry at the victim for being close to their sister.

Body dumped, car burnt

“The girl had left her house on Tuesday evening and they suspected that she had gone with the boy. When they saw her coming out his car around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, they got furious. They held the victim hostage at their residence and thrashed him. They then took him to Sonipat, strangulated him and threw the body into a canal. They also set the car on fire to destroy the evidence,” Mr. Singla said.

The police have recovered the body and the burnt car.