Teen drugged and raped by two youth in Gurugram village

A thirteen-year-old girl was allegedly drugged and gang-raped by two young men in her village here on Wednesday night, the police said on Thursday. They have detained the accused for interrogation.

The girl had gone to relieve herself around 9 p.m. when the two accused allegedly dragged her to the fields and took turns to rape her.

The girl’s family, meanwhile, alleged that the police wanted to hush up the matter and were slow with the investigation.

The victim’s family said that there was a wedding in the family of the accused and the dinner was being served when the incident took place. The accused allegedly drugged the girl rendering her unconscious before they forced themselves on her, the family claimed.

The teenager was found unconscious in a street around 100 metres away from her house four hours after the family began to search for her. The family then reported the matter to the police.

The victim is under treatment at B.K. Hospital in Faridabad. Her father works as a labourer and she has four younger siblings, including three sisters.

Faridabad police spokesperson Sube Singh said a case was registered at the Women Police Station on the complaint of the victim’s mother. “The accused have been detained and are being interrogated. The matter is under investigation,” said Mr. Singh.