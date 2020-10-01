Teen dies of ‘drug overdose’

NEW DELHI

01 October 2020 23:55 IST

A 17-year-old boy is suspected to have died of drug overdose in south-east Delhi’s Jaitpur area. His post-mortem is awaited, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) R.P. Meena said that on September 29, an information was received from Safdarjung Hospital regarding admission of a boy who was declared brought dead.

When the police reached the hospital, no external injury was found on the body.

The deceased’s parents allegedly told the police that he left house in the morning and wasn’t attending any calls from them. In the evening, his friends called them and said that he had suffered a heart attack and that they had taken him to a doctor for treatment but he didn’t recover. The victim’s parents then shifted him to Safdarjung Hospital where he was declared dead.

The police said that it also revealed that the victim was also admitted in Rehabilitation Centre in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, as he was a drug addict. The parents have levelled allegations against the victim’s friends. The police said that further action will be taken after the post-mortem report.