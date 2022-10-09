Teen cycles 300km to Delhi to meet his favourite YouTuber

City police locate the boy in Pitampura, reunite him with his family in Patiala

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
October 09, 2022 05:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The boy failed to meet his favourite YouTuber who was Dubai to attend an event. | Photo Credit: FIle photo

ADVERTISEMENT

A 13-year-old boy, who left his home in Patiala, Punjab, on a bicycle and travelled around 300 km to Delhi to meet his favourite YouTuber, was traced by the Delhi police and was reunited with his family.

The boy was missing since Tuesday morning when he left for school, the police said. A case was registered in Patiala and the Delhi police were alerted about it at Maurya Enclave police station as the YouTuber, Nishay Malhan, lives in Pitampura.

A police team was sent to trace the missing child; thorough searches were conducted and information regarding the boy was circulated to the RWAs on their WhatsApp groups, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

CCTV footage were analysed and a boy on a bicycle was seen in near the residential colony of the Youtuber. He, however, was not able to meet Mr. Malhan who had left for Dubai to attend a function, DCP (North West) Usha Rangnani said.

YouTuber tweets

On learning about the boy’s disappearance, Mr. Malhan tweeted, “This is serious, if anybody has any information, please contact the police or the undersigned. I’m not in Delhi and travelling in Dubai, without network, will keep posted about this however much I can.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The police followed all the possible routes theboy could take and eventually traced him to Pitampura around 5 p.m. on Friday. The boy told the police he wanted to meet Mr. Mlahan because he was inspired by his videos.

The boy’s grandfather said his grandson was “misguided”. He said the police had scanned CCTV camera footage from Patiala to Karnal for two days. “A police officer called me and promised to locate my grandson; they kept their words,” he said.

“We thank the police that they searched for him all these nights and were able to trace him quickly,” the grandfather, a retired assistant general manager at a bank, said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app