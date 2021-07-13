Teen critical after being hit with axe

NEW DELHI

13 July 2021 00:19 IST

Manhunt on for the accused

A day prior to her birthday, a 16-year-old girl was attacked with an axe on Monday near south Moti Bagh jhuggi in the city, the police said.

They received a PCR call at South Campus police station regarding the incident at 1.20 p.m. The police found that the teenager was hit by a man named Praveen alias Pradeep with an axe. Pradeep, who is in his early 20s, is a resident of the same area.

The girl, who had injuries on her eyebrows, was rushed to Safdarjung hospital where she is undergoing treatment. “Her condition is serious, “ said an officer. A case under the relevant section has been registered and a manhunt is on for the accused.

The victim is a student of Class XI. Her father works as a security guard, the officer said, adding that it appears to be one-sided love affair.