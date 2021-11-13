Teen beaten to death in group clash, 5 minors apprehended

Victim was declared brought dead at hospital: police

An 18-year-old youth was allegedly beaten to death by a group of locals in north-east Delhi’s New Usmanpur area.

The incident happened when the victim, Karan, a resident of Brahmpuri, intervened in a fight between his friends and the accused on Thursday, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Sanjay Kumar Sain said five minors have been apprehended in connection with the case.

The police said they received a call from Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital that a youth had been brought there after being beaten up and he had been declared “brought dead”. When the police reached the spot, they met Karan’s friend Nitin Kashyap who narrated the incident.

According to the police, Nitin said that on Thursday morning he was on his way to work at a factory in Brahmpuri when three boys started teasing him because of the way he walked. This resulted in an argument after which Nitin went to work.

‘Teased’ by accused

In the afternoon, when Nitin was going to get his lunch, the three boys teased him again and when he objected to it, a physical fight ensued between the two sides. Nitin called his friends Sunny and Karan for help and the three boys called two others. The local boys overpowered Nitin, Sunny and Karan and beat them up, the police said.

Karan was badly injured in the clash. “The friends took Karan to a private doctor but after seeing his condition, the doctor said the boy needs to be taken to a bigger hospital,” Mr. Sain said, adding that Karan was declared brought dead at JPC Hospital.

A murder case was registered and after scanning CCTV footage and making local enquiry, five minors were apprehended, the police said.

Karan is survived by his parents who are separated, a brother and a sister. His mother is a vegetable vendor and he was taking training at a mechanic shop.