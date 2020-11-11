Teen beaten to death by group after quarrel

Two of five accused apprehended

A 17-year-old boy was beaten to death allegedly by a group of five people after a quarrel broke out between them in outer Delhi’s Alipur on Tuesday, the police said.

Two of the accused, including juveniles, have been apprehended, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Karan Pal, a Class XI student. His father Ajay Pal is into the business of mini bus services. He along with his 20-year-old brother, Aman Pal, helped his father in maintainence of buses, they said.

The incident took place at 2.30 p.m. in Bakhtawarpur in Alipur.

According to police, a week ago, the boy had a fight with the accused group following a heated argument over his father’s bus. The group, at that time, was returning after attending their computer coaching classes in the area.

They were standing next to Pal’s bus. Fearing that they might damage his father’s bus, Karan asked them what they were upto.

This lead to a fight between them.

The group left the spot but on Tuesday again, a fight broke out between them. The victim was punched and beaten by the group following which he was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior officer said. A case of murder has been registered and further probe is under way, police said.